WP Engine expands Global Edge Security with bot management

WP Engine is adding customizable bot management features to Global Edge Security (GES), powered by Cloudflare. Web teams gain greater insight into and control over automated traffic, which is becoming increasingly difficult to manage due to AI agents, crawlers, and malicious bots. GES combines managed security services with configurable rules for immediate protection.

According to WP Engine research, 76 percent of all bot traffic is unchecked. Furthermore, AI-driven bots consume up to 70 percent of websites’ most valuable dynamic resources. Yet only 38 percent of website administrators use a dedicated bot mitigation solution.

“Automated traffic is becoming more difficult to manage as AI systems, bots, and human visitors increasingly blend together,” says WP Engine CTO Ramadass Prabhakar. “WP Engine mitigated 75+ billion bot requests on our platform last year.”

Customizable Rules and Immediate Action

GES’s bot management functionality combines a managed security service with customizable settings. Web teams can categorize traffic by type and region, and deploy configurations live the same day. Another new feature is Instant Lockdown mode: with a single click, administrators can activate “Under Attack” mode during active attacks, without relying on a support team.

In addition to security, GES optimizes site performance through edge caching. Cloudflare’s edge network, which spans more than 150 cities worldwide, automatically processes traffic closer to the user, reducing server load.

For digital agencies, the comprehensive features reduce the time spent managing performance and security issues. GES supports all existing components: WAF, DDoS protection, image optimization, and CDN.

GES bot management is available to all WP Engine customers immediately.