Atos expands Google Cloud services with managed security

Atos has expanded its portfolio of managed Google Cloud services to include security solutions. Three new offerings will be added.

Atos’ new managed services are specifically there to better and proactively secure Google Cloud environments. This can be done, for example, through the Google CloudSecOps Protection Platform, which combines various security methods. Another option is to purchase a customized package in which threat detection and response are taken care of with prioritization of security initiatives.

AI-driven SOC

In the most comprehensive package, Atos offers a Security Operations Center (SOC). Within that package, the cloud environment is continuously closely monitored. The SOC uses Atos’ AI-driven MDR platform and is driven by Google SecOps.

Previous research by Kaseya on the activities of managed services providers (MSPs) showed that it is important this sector enhances their offerings with AI solutions. That is because his technology appears to be able to provide the best defence against AI attacks. “Top-performing MSPs are using AI-driven security tools to stay ahead of emerging threats,” it showed. Atos’ AI-driven SOC, then, appears to have a strong asset in that area.

‘Self-healing capability’

Finally, Günter Koinegg, Head of Cybersecurity Services at Atos, explains the value Google can add. “By combining our data science and cybersecurity expertise with Google’s advanced technology, we develop solutions that not only anticipate potential risks but also have self-healing capabilities. This partnership with Google Cloud is not only about cybersecurity but also about leveraging security as a catalyst for growth. This is how organizations can remain resilient in a dynamic world.”

Also read: Atos under pressure: what does the French rescue mean?