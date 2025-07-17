OpenAI also adds Google as a cloud partner

OpenAI has added Google Cloud to its list of cloud providers. The change was revealed in an updated overview on the website of the AI company behind ChatGPT. The partnership aims to meet the rapidly growing demand for computing power required to train and deploy advanced AI models.

Until now, OpenAI has been working with Microsoft, Oracle, and CoreWeave. The agreement with Google was finalized in May of this year, following a period of intensive discussions between the two parties. Reuters broke the news in June based on information from a source familiar with the matter.

The deal with Google underscores OpenAI’s efforts to expand its infrastructure and reduce its dependence on Microsoft, which until the beginning of this year was the sole provider of data center services for OpenAI via its Azure platform. Microsoft will remain an important partner, but the exclusivity has been dropped.

Intensive collaboration with Oracle and CoreWeave

In addition to the new collaboration with Google, OpenAI is also investing heavily in other infrastructure projects. In early 2025, it announced partnerships with Oracle and SoftBank for the Stargate program, an ambitious project that will see the construction of AI data centers worth more than $500 billion. Additionally, OpenAI has signed multi-year contracts with CoreWeave to further expand access to GPUs.

According to insiders, the agreement with Google could not be concluded for a long time due to existing agreements with Microsoft. Now that those restrictions have been lifted, Google will still get a spot as a supplier.

For Google Cloud, the partnership is an important step in strengthening its position in the AI infrastructure market. Although the platform is smaller than Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, Google is already an active cloud provider for other AI players, such as Anthropic.

OpenAI previously announced that it would also use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for additional GPU capacity. That announcement followed the announcement that Oracle, together with Microsoft, would run the Azure AI platform on Oracle’s cloud to support OpenAI. Both companies announced these plans during a visit to the White House as part of the Stargate initiative.