Ivanti brings agentic AI to IT management with Neurons

Ivanti announces a major AI expansion of the Neurons platform. The new features include AI agents for IT Service Management, autonomous endpoint security, and comprehensive asset insights.

CEO Dennis Kozak emphasizes that the strategy is focused on practical innovation. “Our strategy is grounded in practical innovation—embedding AI directly into the workflows our customers rely on every day.” The new agents work autonomously and are goal-oriented. They resolve incidents and requests from start to finish through natural, conversational interaction. This shifts teams from reactive support to context-aware, autonomous service. A customer preview will start this quarter, with general availability later this year.

Autonomous Endpoint Management combines Digital Employee Experience (DEX), Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), and security. The system manages, secures, and remediates endpoints without human intervention. This allows IT and security teams to proactively reduce risk and scale efficiency.

Unified visibility for assets

Ivanti Neurons for Discovery combines software estate data with exposure management. Organizations gain comprehensive asset intelligence with built-in license management and centralized vulnerability management. Real-time insight into all assets enables cost control and risk management from a single location.

Robert Hanson, CIO at Grand Bank, sees major benefits in the new ITSM capabilities. “With natural language, self-service automation at the forefront, and intelligent auto triage and routing enabled by Ivanti’s established AI and automation capabilities, we can deliver 24/7 support while freeing our Service Desk to focus on complex challenges.”

