Zoho launches its own AI model and agent platform

Zoho announces Zia LLM, its large language model developed for business use. Additionally, the software company is launching Zia Agents, a platform featuring ready-to-use AI agents for various business functions.

Zoho’s decision to develop its own AI model is the result of a three-year development process. The result, Zia LLM, consists of three versions with 1.3 billion, 2.6 billion, and 7 billion parameters, respectively. Each model is optimized for specific business scenarios such as data extraction, information summarization, and code generation.

Data security at the core

A key advantage of Zia LLM is that companies can store their data on Zoho servers. Whereas other AI solutions often send data to external cloud providers, everything remains within the company’s ecosystem.

The choice of multiple model sizes enables Zoho to deploy the right model for a specific situation, striking a balance between power and resource usage. The company emphasizes that the models’ performance is on par with comparable open source alternatives.

Zia LLM is produced by chip manufacturer Nvidia and rolled out in data centers in the US, India, and Europe. The model is currently in the testing phase for internal use within Zoho’s applications. Customers will be able to use the system in the coming months.

Ready-to-use AI agents

In addition to the language model, Zoho is introducing Zia Agents, a platform with more than 25 pre-built AI agents. These agents can be deployed immediately for various business functions, including sales, customer service, and account management. Users can activate them via buttons, automation rules, or during customer conversations.

Examples of available agents include the Revenue Growth Specialist, which identifies opportunities for upselling and cross-selling, and the Deal Analyzer, which analyzes sales deals and suggests next steps. There is also a Candidate Screener that automatically assesses applicants for suitability for specific positions.

With Zia Agent Studio, companies can also build their agents without any programming knowledge. The system works entirely based on natural language and provides access to more than 700 actions within Zoho’s applications. This allows companies to create customized agents that precisely match their specific processes.

