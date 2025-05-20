SAP presents new Joule AI Agents within the Business Suite

SAP presents an extensive portfolio of Joule Agents that automatically collaborate with people. The AI agents provide smart insights and help users, enabling organizations to operate more efficiently. It is a new ecosystem that should work on both SAP and non-SAP systems.

SAP has in-depth industry knowledge and business-critical applications. Combining this knowledge and these applications with AI agents creates new opportunities for innovation. This can have a positive impact on business processes and results for many organizations.

The goal is for SAP AI agents to not only make recommendations and provide insights, but also use reasoning to identify invisible business problems. They can suggest actions or even execute them autonomously to help organizations operate more efficiently. SAP primarily wants to apply this to its own solutions, but the agents must also be able to extract data from other systems or execute actions on third-party systems. According to SAP, AI agents will play a major role in the work process, with the aim of making employees at least 30 percent more efficient.

Joule AI Agents work anytime, anywhere

Powered by SAP Business Data Cloud, Joule Agents can access business data at any time and perform actions in both SAP and non-SAP systems. The agents can analyze and understand data structures and processes, enabling them to optimize business processes better and faster. This should have a major impact on the efficiency of organizations.

SAP’s move to Agentic AI is part of a broader market trend. These agents can perform specific tasks autonomously, leading to increased efficiency and better results. SAP currently seems to be focusing primarily on AI agents that collaborate with human employees, but do not yet work completely autonomously.

SAP offers support for the Agent2Agent and MCP protocols. This allows AI agents to communicate with each other or with third-party agents to perform complex tasks. This concept needs to be developed further, but it seems only a matter of time before SAP can present more in this area.

The new Joule AI agents cover customer experience, supply chain management, spend management, finance, and human resources. They promise to help companies streamline activities, accelerate decision-making, and improve cross-functional processes.

Sales optimization with AI agents

SAP is introducing two agents to improve sales and order management. The Quote Creation Agent enables email quote requests to be converted into ready-to-go quotes, eliminating manual data entry and errors. In addition, the Catalog Optimization Agent maintains and optimizes product data, which should improve product data accuracy. These agents are expected to be available in the second quarter.

Making supply chains agile with AI agents

SAP is also introducing Joule AI agents in its supply chain applications. The Maintenance Planner Agent is equipped with reasoning capabilities and can use real-time data to make suggestions for optimizing maintenance schedules. The agent ensures that people and materials are deployed as efficiently as possible and should reduce downtime for critical assets.

In addition, SAP is introducing the Shop Floor Supervisor Agent, which analyzes information about disruptions and assesses their impact. This agent then makes suggestions for adjusting production planning and building up inventory, minimizing the effects of a disruption. These agents are expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Spend management agents

SAP is also introducing new spend management agents. The Meeting Location Planner Agent automates time-consuming tasks for group travel. This agent can plan and estimate travel expenses, search for accommodations, and find the most optimal flight times and fares.

The Expense Report Validation Agent helps employees with expense reports that comply with the organization’s policies and rules. The agent issues warnings when expenses deviate from available data and past reports and can interpret business rules. This agent is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Finance and HR agents

New Joule AI agents also bring automation to finance processes. For example, the Dispute Resolution Agent validates and resolves conflicts in business administration. The Accounts Receivables Agent analyzes relevant data for overdue receivables to perform appropriate follow-ups with customers.

For HR, SAP is introducing the Performance Agent, which provides managers with data insights prior to one-on-one conversations with employees to promote consistent and productive conversations. The finance and HR agents will be generally available in the third quarter of 2025.