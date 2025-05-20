SAP presents AI Foundation: an operating system for all SAP Business AI solutions

SAP is launching AI Foundation, which the company says will become the AI operating system for all SAP Business AI solutions. It will enable organizations to develop AI functions and AI agents faster and better on top of their SAP environment. Moreover, the new platform provides developers with a single point of access to a complete set of tools. These tools are for building, extending, and running customized AI solutions and agents at scale.

With AI Foundation, SAP aims to streamline the management and development of AI solutions. The platform consists of both new and existing SAP AI components. It includes a generative AI hub, Joule Studio, and the SAP Knowledge Graph. The goal of this solution is to accelerate AI innovation, increase productivity, simplify AI operations, and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO).

Existing SAP solutions with new capabilities

AI Foundation integrates various existing SAP solutions but also adds functionality. For example, Joule Studio, an important AI component of SAP Build, will get a new skill builder. This tool helps developers create, implement, and manage customized Joule skills. This feature is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2025. In addition, starting in the fourth quarter of 2025, developers will also be able to build low-code and no-code AI agents in Joule Studio.

The Knowledge Graph, which was previously added to SAP Datasphere, ensures that Joule receives the right data and context. As a result, Joule can provide accurate answers. The Knowledge Graph also enables users to explore data within Joule without building complex integrations. Support for SAP Cloud ERP and Business Data Cloud will be available in the third quarter.

The AI hub, which uses SAP LeanIX technology, offers organizations centralized inventory and governance for AI agents. This allows organizations to link AI agents to specific business activities, making it easy for IT managers to discover applications for AI agents. However, this functionality will not be available until the fourth quarter.

New Tabular AI service brings data together for predictive scenarios

AI Foundation will also get a new Tabular AI service based on the SAP Foundation Model. This service should make it possible to restructure and bring together structured data stored in different silos. Consequently, the data can be used by AI applications. For example, to create predictive insights. This should be generally available in the second half of 2025.