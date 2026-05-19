Microsoft positions open source as the foundation for AI agents

During Open Source Summit North America 2026, Microsoft presented new plans regarding Linux, containers, and AI agents. The company is explicitly focusing on open source as the foundation for a future in which AI systems operate with increasing autonomy.

At the same time, Microsoft announced a public preview of Azure Linux 4.0 and made Azure Container Linux generally available.

According to Brendan Burns, corporate vice president for Azure OSS and Cloud Native and co-founder of Kubernetes, the industry is shifting from a cloud-native to an AI-native era. In this shift, open standards and open source technology would once again play a central role.

Microsoft explicitly links this message to the infrastructure on which many AI systems now run. According to the company, more than two-thirds of workloads within Azure now use Linux. Services such as Microsoft 365, GitHub, and ChatGPT also run on Linux-based infrastructure, according to Microsoft.

Linux for AI Workloads

With Azure Linux 4.0 and Azure Container Linux, Microsoft aims to offer a Linux platform specifically tailored to cloud-native and AI environments. The focus is on security, a smaller software footprint, and consistent performance across hosts and containers.

According to Microsoft, the underlying infrastructure for AI workloads should be as invisible as possible and, above all, function predictably and securely. Azure Container Linux will be rolled out more widely on June 2 during Microsoft Build. Azure Linux 4.0 will first be released as a public preview for Azure Virtual Machines.

Microsoft also states that AI not only creates new workloads but also changes how open-source projects themselves are developed. According to the company, maintainers are increasingly using AI agents to analyze issues, generate tests, and review pull requests.

Dependency management and security patches are also reportedly being supported by agent-based tooling more frequently. According to Microsoft, this accelerates software development but simultaneously increases the need for stricter control over provenance, security, and standards.

Open agentic stack

During the summit, Microsoft also presented various building blocks for a so-called open agentic stack. By this, the company refers to infrastructure that enables AI agents from different vendors and platforms to collaborate with one another.

A key component of this is the Microsoft Agent Framework, an open-source SDK and runtime for multi-agent systems. In addition, Microsoft is working on A2A protocols for communication between agents and on an Agent Governance Toolkit for access control, auditing, and policy management.

Microsoft is collaborating on this with projects such as Ray and NVIDIA Dynamo, an open-source framework for distributed AI inference, reports SDTimes. According to Microsoft, open protocols are intended to prevent organizations from becoming dependent on a single vendor for agentic AI platforms.

The company compares the governance layer surrounding AI agents to the role that RBAC and admission controllers previously played within Kubernetes. According to Microsoft, such control mechanisms are necessary before AI agents can be deployed at scale in production environments.

Microsoft sees an important role for the Linux Foundation and the new Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF). That initiative focuses on open standards for communication, runtimes, and orchestration of AI agents.

According to Microsoft, AAIF is now one of the fastest-growing projects in the history of the Linux Foundation. The company states that customers demand interoperability and want to avoid becoming dependent on a single vendor for agent infrastructure.

Supply chain security remains a focus

During the summit, Microsoft also reiterated the importance of supply chain security within open source. According to the company, much critical software is still maintained by relatively small groups of volunteers, while that same software now forms the foundation for cloud platforms and AI infrastructure.

That is why Microsoft says it is continuing to invest in initiatives such as OpenSSF and Alpha-Omega. This now involves a second round of funding for AI-driven security solutions designed to better protect the open-source supply chain.

Microsoft also mentions the GitHub Secure Open Source Fund, through which projects receive financial support and security guidance.

In addition to Linux and Kubernetes, Microsoft mentioned several CNCF projects to which it actively contributes, including Dapr, KAITO, Radius, Flatcar, and Inspektor Gadget. According to the company, many of these projects arose from practical challenges it encountered while running Kubernetes at scale on Azure.