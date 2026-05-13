Boomi expands platform for agentic AI workflows

Boomi is introducing new capabilities for orchestrated agentic workflows, managed connectivity, agentic engineering, and on-premises AI infrastructure. The goal: to build a foundation that enables companies to have AI agents and humans work together, with governance and data management at the core.

Central to this is Boomi Connect, which establishes secure connections between AI tools (Claude, Copilot, and Gemini) and enterprise applications. This is facilitated by more than 1,000 MCP-enabled tools. Boomi AI Gateway adds policy enforcement, cost control, and observability. Also new is the MCP Registry: a centralized catalog that allows organizations to discover and manage MCP servers, both from Boomi itself and from third parties.

As an open standard, MCP enables AI agents to communicate with tools and data sources in a structured manner. Boomi thus positions itself as a central governance hub for AI agent ecosystems.

For orchestration, Boomi introduces Orchestrate. Using natural language, business and IT teams can combine agents, APIs, integrations, and data models into a single unified workflow. Also available in lab preview is Agent SIM, which allows agent behavior to be simulated and validated before going live.

Knowledge Management, Context, and Local Execution

Boomi Knowledge Hub consolidates enterprise information into a single managed context layer for agents and employees. Boomi Meta Hub anchors business definitions and logic, ensuring agents operate from a consistent semantic foundation and preventing inconsistent interpretations.

On the infrastructure front, Boomi is introducing a Distributed Agent Runtime. This allows agents to run on-premises, ensuring sensitive data remains behind the firewall. Through Agentstudio Multi-region Instances, users can anchor agent metadata and runtime execution in specific regions, which is relevant for organizations with strict compliance requirements.

“Every enterprise transformation has a platform moment. For agentic AI, that moment is now,” says Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi.

Tip: Boomi mitigates the threat of ‘shadow API sprawl’