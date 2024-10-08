SAP copilot Joule can now handle complex tasks

The capabilities of the generative AI assistant Joule are being greatly expanded with the addition of AI agents.

SAP announced this at its annual TechEd conference. The copilot, launched exactly one year ago, acts within SAP software as a chatbot to provide users with needed information. For example, Joule can help visualize sales data. Another application lies in the development corner: users can ask the co-pilot to generate code when building a new application or extension with SAP Build.

However, AI agents are bringing a new wave of innovation to the IT landscape. These agents can independently perform a fixed list of tasks without human intervention. For SAP, this provides the opportunity to infuse Joule with new capabilities.

Multi-agent system

The software giant has developed what it calls a collaboration multi-agent system. In this system, agents can be deployed to handle different tasks. Each agent is an expert in a particular function within business processes or SAP software. However, they can also collaborate on complex tasks, focusing on shared goals and outcomes.

“Joule now supports 80 percent of SAP’s most commonly used business tasks”

With this claim, SAP shows what Joule is now capable of. At TechEd, the software vendor also clarifies how this applies to various processes running in SAP systems. For example, companies use SAP to manage disputes over incorrect or missing invoices and duplicate payments. The multi-agent system can analyze and resolve these problems.

Another example of the application can be found in the financial sector. Here, AI agents are used to automate processes such as processing invoices, updating ledgers and detecting errors in accounting data.

