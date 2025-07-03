Veo 3 now available in Europe for Gemini Pro users

Google’s latest video generation model, Veo 3, is now available for Gemini Pro users. Pro subscribers receive three video creation vouchers per day, which are replenished daily.

Google’s video model is now accessible to Gemini Pro subscribers across Europe, including the Netherlands and Belgium. The announcement came from Google Labs VP Josh Woodward, who shared the news on Wednesday. “The wait is over,” he emphasized on social media.

Veo 3 is a successor to Google’s previous video generation models. The system has been trained on millions of YouTube videos and, according to Google, can generate realistic video clips based on text prompts. The tool is not free, but users can experiment with it at no cost using Google Cloud credits.

Three creations per day

Gemini Pro users get access to three video generations per day. This limit is renewed daily, allowing subscribers to produce new content regularly. After reaching the daily limit, users fall back on Veo 2. The functionality is available immediately within the Gemini app, without the need for additional software.

Google has been working hard over the past few months to refine its video generation technology. The company is competing with other tools, including OpenAI’s Sora. Veo 3 can generate clips of up to eight seconds, including audio and speech in multiple languages.

The global availability marks an important milestone for Google’s AI strategy. Until now, the tool has been available to select users and developers. With the expansion to 159 countries, millions of Pro subscribers will have access to advanced video generation for the first time.

The availability of Veo 3 via Gemini Pro fits in with Google’s broader strategy to make AI tools more accessible. The company hopes this will strengthen its position in the growing market for generative AI. Users can immediately start creating short video clips for various applications.

