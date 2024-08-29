Google Gemini provides personalized assistance

Google is giving Gemini users the ability to create their own AI experts who can provide personalized help. In addition, the company is making a new attempt with its AI image generator, for which support was previously halted because the images were often historically inaccurate.

Gemini users can create a personalized AI expert through the new “Gems” feature. They are free to choose what topic the expert specializes in, such as help with programming or further outlining their career as a job coach. Google has already created five AI experts of its own to get users started. Experts are available for the following domains: learning coach, brainstormer, job coach, editor, and programmer.

Gems will be rolled out on desktop and mobile app in the coming days for Gemini Advanced, Gemini Business, and Gemini Enterprise users. The feature will be available in more than 150 countries and most languages.

Imagen 3

The AI model is also getting a new version of its image generator. To that end, Google is releasing the third version of Imagen. According to Google, the performance of the AI tool has been greatly improved. “Imagen 3 sets a new standard for image quality and generates images based on just a few words. Users can even ask Gemini to create images in different styles, such as photorealistic landscapes, textured oil paintings, or quirky claymation scenes.” The tool also allows it to incorporate text into images.

Google says it will add the generation of images of people in the coming days. That will be the most exciting thing for the company since the previous generation had to take this feature offline after users found that the images were historically inaccurate. Namely, the model was unable to generate white historical figures, so images of Popes, for example, were not accurate.

