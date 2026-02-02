Snowflake and OpenAI sign $200 million partnership

Snowflake and OpenAI have announced a multi-year partnership worth $200 million. The partnership will enable enterprise customers to build AI agents on their own data without sensitive information leaving the secure environment.

The partnership makes OpenAI models (GPT-5.2) directly available within Snowflake Cortex AI for the company’s 12,600 global customers. This means organizations can deploy AI on their data without moving it to external systems. The integration works across all three major cloud platforms.

Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy explains that customers can now “harness all their enterprise knowledge in Snowflake together with the world-class intelligence of OpenAI models.” The goal is to build AI agents that not only provide answers but also perform actions within business processes.

Snowflake and OpenAI are jointly developing new features that leverage OpenAI’s Apps SDK and AgentKit. These tools should enable the creation of AI agents that can work across multiple systems, with full governance and control.

Snowflake Intelligence, the platform’s enterprise agent, will have access to GPT-5.2. This will allow employees to ask questions in natural language about all structured and unstructured data within their organization. No coding is required.

Mutual integration

Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, calls Snowflake “a trusted platform that sits at the center of how enterprises manage and activate their most critical data.” By making models directly available there, she believes the collaboration narrows the gap between what AI can do and the value that companies can derive from it today.

The integration also offers multimodal capabilities. With Snowflake Cortex AI Functions, teams can analyze not only text, but also search images and audio via SQL. The platform guarantees 99.99 percent uptime and offers built-in disaster recovery.

Snowflake has previously signed deals with Anthropic, Accenture, and ServiceNow. The focus is on creating an AI Data Cloud that supports various frontier models, while keeping data close and ensuring governance.

