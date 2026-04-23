Infosys and OpenAI join forces to advance AI in software development

Infosys and OpenAI are entering into a strategic partnership to accelerate AI-driven software development at large enterprises. Through Codex and Infosys Topaz Fabric, the two companies aim to help businesses transition from AI experiments to scalable implementations. Legacy modernization, DevOps automation, and code review are central to this effort.

The partnership focuses on software engineering, legacy modernization, DevOps automation, and e-commerce. Infosys is contributing its poly-AI architecture and enterprise governance, combined with pre-built agents and workflow automation. This is intended to shorten time-to-market and improve engineering productivity.

Previously, OpenAI announced the Codex Labs initiative, which also saw Accenture, Capgemini, CGI, Cognizant, PwC, and Tata Consultancy Services join as global systems integrators. Infosys is now building on this with its own, deeper integration.

From pilot phase to scalable deployment

Codex has since built up a substantial user base. Techzine previously reported that OpenAI expanded Codex into a broader development assistant.

Denise Dresser, Chief Revenue Officer at OpenAI, emphasizes the practical applicability. “Infosys’s deep expertise in large-scale software transformation enables enterprises to deploy Codex across areas like legacy code modernization, code review automation, vulnerability detection, and application development.”

Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, notes that the partnership provides an operational model for unlocking AI value at scale. This should enable companies to move from pilots to actual performance and thereby gain a competitive advantage.

Specifically, the collaboration focuses on redesigning development workflows, improving engineering execution, and deploying Codex in production environments worldwide.