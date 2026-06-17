SentinelOne launches Purple AI Agentic Investigation for customers

SentinelOne is rolling out Purple AI Agentic Investigation to all customers on the Singularity Platform. The new “zero-click” capability detects, investigates, and stops threats completely autonomously, without human intervention. At the same time, the company is introducing Singularity Credits as a currency for AI work within the platform. A free trial is available immediately.

The new functionality enables SOC teams to have threats detected, investigated, and resolved fully automatically, without manual intervention. When a threat exceeds a preset threshold, Purple AI independently initiates an investigation, issues a verdict, and stops the threat at machine speed.

“Investigation capacity has become the binding constraint of the modern SOC: detections climb, alerts queue, and verdicts wait on analyst availability,” says Chris Corde, Chief Product Officer at SentinelOne. “Purple AI’s Agentic Investigation capability is designed to remove that constraint by making investigations automatic, continuous, and immediate.”

How Agentic Investigation Works

Technically, the new functionality leverages telemetry already present in the Singularity Platform—from endpoints and identity to the cloud and third parties. No separate configuration or implementation is required; activation is a one-click process. To achieve this, Purple AI combines models from Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s GPT, and SentinelOne’s own Ultraviolet models.

Each investigation produces a complete, auditable chain of evidence, allowing analysts to verify every step taken by the AI. The level of autonomy is configurable via a human-in-the-loop approach. Verdicts can automatically trigger an action or send a recommendation to the analyst. Activation is admin-controlled, role-based, and can be reversed at any time.

In addition, Purple AI features an MCP Server that allows external AI frameworks and applications to build on Purple AI’s capabilities.

Tip: SentinelOne integrates acquisitions and protects AI with AI

Singularity Credits as a unit of payment

At the same time, SentinelOne is introducing Singularity Credits, a uniform currency for AI-driven work within the Singularity Platform, including Agentic Investigation. For now, customers will receive a free credit balance to test the functionality. During the trial, credits are consumed, but no charges are incurred and no payment method is required. After the trial, credits will be available through partners, direct billing, or e-commerce.

The trial is now available in the Singularity Platform console. Existing and new customers can sign up immediately and start autonomous investigations right away.