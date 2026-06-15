Salesforce acquires Fin: AI Agents for customer service

Salesforce has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fin, a developer of AI agents, for approximately 3.1 billion euros. Salesforce plans to integrate Fin into Agentforce to help companies of all sizes get a quick start on building out their customer service capabilities.

Salesforce announces the acquisition of Fin, formerly known as Intercom. The deal is valued at approximately 3.6 billion dollars. With this acquisition, Salesforce brings an established player in AI customer service in , with a customer base of more than 30,000 companies worldwide. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Fin runs AI agents for customer service based on a self developed model, called Apex. The model was developed with customer service as its ultimate goal. As a result, the model is remarkably effective: the AI Agent resolves an average of 76 percent of support volume completely autonomously. That agent handles customer inquiries via every channel: live chat, email, WhatsApp, text message, phone, and Slack. The agents are offered as ready-to-use options, which is intended to make the technology accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Agentforce continues to expand

The acquisition fits into a broader acquisition strategy by Salesforce centered around broadening Agentforce. A few weeks ago, the company acquired Contentful. That acquisition was also aimed at offering customers an excellent experience by providing content tailored to their personal preferences.

Additionally, there was an acquisition of Cimulate to strengthen Agentforce Commerce. Last year, Salesforce also completed the $8 billion acquisition of Informatica, with the goal of laying a strong data foundation for AI agents.