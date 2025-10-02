Exabeam Nova guides security teams with peer benchmark data

Exabeam introduces security posture benchmarking within Nova, enabling security teams to anonymously compare their performance with that of similar organizations for the first time. The feature analyzes threat detection data and MITRE ATT&CK techniques to generate continuous scores for operational maturity.

SOC teams often work reactively. With the new benchmarking feature within Exabeam Nova, they gain insight into their performance relative to peers in the same industry, region, or company size. The feature is part of the New-Scale Security Operations Platform and uses AI to provide continuous updates on security operations maturity.

Business-aware risk scoring added

In addition to benchmarking, Exabeam introduces business-aware risk scoring. This allows SOC teams to prioritize threats based on their actual impact on the organization. By adjusting detection rule severity from low to critical, teams reduce alert fatigue and improve triage accuracy.

The Nova Advisor Agent in Outcomes Navigator analyzes threat detection telemetry and configuration data. This gives security teams an overview of their coverage of MITRE ATT&CK techniques and real-world use cases. “Security teams are done playing defense. With this release, we’re giving them the tools to go on offense,” said Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer at Exabeam.

By comparing themselves to other organizations, SOC teams can identify coverage gaps and prioritize areas where detection coverage needs improvement. This helps in compiling updates for management.

Exabeam also expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud by introducing agent behavior analytics. This enables insider threat detection for AI agents through telemetry from Google Agentspace and Google Cloud Model Armor. Organizations can use this to monitor digital insiders and defend against hybrid threats.

The release comes six months after the launch of Exabeam Nova.

