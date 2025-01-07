Exabeam promises a revolution for SOC automation

Exabeam has announced an update to its proprietary New-Scale SOC platform. The enhancements involve Open API support and a unification of tooling for the clearest possible security posture.

The new Open API support allows organizations to easily connect existing tools. This removes inefficiencies from stand-alone systems and works against vendor lock-in. In other words: this way, organizations should be able to leverage best-of-breed without constraints. It allows SOC teams to quickly create automations and playbooks, enabling developers and less experienced professionals alike to focus on responding quickly to threats with accurate insights.

New-Scale Analytics for enhanced threat detection

A key addition is New-Scale Analytics, a solution that scores risks and performs threat detection. The well-known problem of too much noise in notifications should be curbed by this tool. In addition, it integrates late-arriving event logs and removes the need for tuning. This creates a continuously updated view of the overall threat landscape.

The Threat Center integrates SOC tasks such as New-Scale Analytics and existing GenAI capabilities through Exabeam Copilot. Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Exabeam, emphasizes that this enables analysts to manage cases, detections and investigations more efficiently by consolidating information and automating repetitive tasks.

Expanding the ecosystem

Exabeam had previously integrated with security tooling from Wiz and Cloudflare Beat. These provide broader visibility into cloud environments and network activity. In addition, NetMon, Exabeam’s native network collection tool, is now available as an add-on to the entire product portfolio.

These updates follow Exabeam’s July 2024 merger with LogRhythm, with which both parties intend to create a full SOC platform based on both solutions.

Read more: Exabeam and LogRhythm merger complete: one big SOC platform