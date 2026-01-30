Eviden becomes Bull: 95-year-old former Atos brand returns

Eviden announced that it will rebrand as Bull. It launched the new name as an independent brand for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. The historic technology brand, which has been part of Atos for many years in the past, is making a comeback.

Bull never really disappeared completely. Eviden still used the name in its line of supercomputers, BullSequana. However, Eviden gives the 95-year-old brand a proper boost now. It reintroduces it as the name name for Eviden, which was introduced by Atos a few years ago.

The reintroduction of Bull, originally founded in 1931 to manufacture tabulating machines, comes after the signing of a share purchase agreement with the French state on July 31, 2025. The entire transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026. Bull will become a completely private and separate brand in the course of 2026. The brand aims to strengthen European technological sovereignty in data and AI, a strategy aligned with broader European ambitions.

With a team of more than 2,500 engineers and experts, Bull drives innovation at scale. The company has strong positions in Europe, Latin America, and India. “With the launch of Bull, we are reconnecting with our technological heritage to build our future,” says Emmanuel Le Roux, SVP, head of Bull. Yet it is about more than nostalgia. Bull combines a European industrial heritage with 1,500 patents and unique production capabilities.

Europe’s only complete player

Bull stands out as the only European player that designs, manufactures, and implements hardware and software. From chip integration and interconnect design to AI platforms, Bull manages the entire technology stack. This integrated approach is designed to enable secure, sustainable, and independent AI at scale.

The company delivers proven industrial robustness for critical sectors such as defense and energy. In doing so, it minimizes the total cost of ownership by improving HPC performance. The focus on sustainability, sovereignty, and concrete results is central to Bull’s mission to create a more responsible digital world.

Strategic position after Atos turbulence

The timing of Bull’s independence comes after a turbulent period for parent company Atos. The French IT company faced financial challenges and underwent a thorough restructuring. Bull’s new status should enable it to move faster and accelerate its vision for the digital future.

The focus is on more powerful, sustainable, sovereign, and open technology. Bull wants to give countries and industries full control over their AI and data.

Tip: Atos is on track with its Genesis plan: is the company recovering?