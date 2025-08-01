Atos is on track with its Genesis plan: is the company recovering?

A drastic course correction under the so-called Genesis plan was meant to allow Atos to recover from years of turmoil. Less than three months later, the French IT supplier has announced that it is on track to succeed.

It will take some time to assess the success of the Genesis plan. With only 2.5 months on the clock, it is difficult to evaluate a four-year plan in earnest. Nevertheless, Atos says there are already signs of recovery. For example, it has already paid more than half of the estimated €700 million in costs for the Genesis restructuring plan.

Declining revenue, but forecast figures remain unchanged

Atos’ revenue fell sharply in the last quarter, but this was expected. The €4.02 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025 represents a 17.4 percent decrease compared to the previous year. The main reason for this was the expiry of contracts that were not replaced by new ones. In principle, this is logical, as Genesis is all about consolidating the markets in which Atos operates. A few core areas are dominating, with global initiatives being put on the back burner.

Read more about the Genesis plan in detail: Atos unveils ‘Genesis’ plan: four-year transformation to become a healthy company

The net loss amounted to 696 million, mainly due to the cost of restructuring and financial obligations. However, the target of a 10 percent operating margin, a core objective of Genesis, is getting closer. The Atos business unit had a margin of 5.7 percent (1.7 percentage points better than H1 2024), while Eviden fell by 1.7 percentage points to -7.9 percent. The latter is due to seasonal effects, according to management.

Sold

An important part of Atos’ recovery is the divestment of the Advanced Computing unit through a sale to the French state, for whom these activities are of crucial importance. This division, focused on HPC, quantum, and AI (excluding Vision AI), performs critical and confidential tasks for the French Ministry of Defense and others. The €410 million deal is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2026.

Assessing Genesis’ success at this stage is like predicting the delay of an international train after it has just left its first station. There is still a long way to go, but the initial signs are undoubtedly positive and, where less so, anticipated. For the first time in years, Atos seems far from derailing, with a safer piece of track beyond.