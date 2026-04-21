Atos reports weak first quarter, Genesis continues to perform

Atos closed the first quarter of 2026 with an 11 percent organic revenue decline. Customer caution and the deliberate divestment of unprofitable contracts weighed on results.

Atos closed the first quarter of 2026 with revenue of 1.64 billion euros. That represents an organic decline of approximately 11 percent compared to the same period last year. Two factors played a role in this. On the one hand, Atos deliberately divested unprofitable contracts. On the other hand, activity in North America lagged, where some customers adopted a wait-and-see attitude.

Genesis plan continues cost savings

The commercial picture appears slightly better than the revenue figures suggest. The book-to-bill ratio—the ratio of new orders received to orders billed or completed—rose to 87 percent (83 percent a year earlier). The qualified pipeline of high-probability sales opportunities also grew by approximately 900 million euros during the quarter. These are signs that order momentum is slowly picking up.

Atos attributes cost improvements to the Genesis plan, the four-year transformation program launched in May 2025. It is delivering the expected savings and is being expanded to achieve further efficiencies. In August 2025, Atos already reported that the plan was on track.

2026 Outlook Refined

Atos confirmed its 2026 forecasts but narrowed the range. The organic revenue decline is now estimated at 1 to 5 percent, compared to a previous range that still allowed for some growth but also included a downside scenario of minus 5 percent. At the start of 2026, the company still expected a revenue decline of nearly 14 percent for the full year 2025, a low point that now appears to have passed.

The operating margin remains targeted at around 7 percent this year. Starting in 2027, Atos anticipates acceleration. The company is aiming for annual organic revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent through 2028 and an operating margin of approximately 10 percent.

In a previous interview, Atos Netherlands CEO Hans Koolen noted that 89 percent of customers have been with the company for more than ten years. Customer loyalty is one of the foundations upon which the recovery is being built.