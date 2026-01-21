Atos expects revenue decline of 13.8 percent

Atos announced on Wednesday that it expects revenue of €8 billion in 2025, in line with previous forecasts. The organic revenue decline will be 13.8 percent. The French IT company continues to struggle with contract losses, but CEO Philippe Salle sees customer confidence gradually returning.

The company, once considered a crown jewel of the European tech sector, emerged from a major debt restructuring at the end of 2024. That restructuring reduced its debt burden by €2.1 billion. Nevertheless, the road to recovery remains long. “We can see customer confidence is gradually returning, perhaps more slowly than I had thought,” said Salle.

The nearly 14 percent decline in revenue underscores the challenges facing Atos. Contract losses continued in the fourth quarter of 2025. But the CEO emphasizes that the company is expected to exceed its 2025 profit target. The full annual figures will be published on March 6, 2026, along with the 2026 outlook.

Reorganization through divestments and staff reductions

Atos is undergoing extensive reorganization through asset sales and job cuts. The company, which at its peak was valued at more than €10 billion, is now worth only a tenth of that: approximately €1 billion. This decline illustrates the scale of the problems facing the French company.

After completing divestments in Scandinavia and Latin America, Atos expects to exit approximately 10 other countries by 2026. This geographical downsizing is part of a broader plan to streamline the company and focus on profitable markets.

Atos’ recovery plan has been given the code name ‘Genesis’. This four-year transformation plan aims to restore the company to health and bring revenue to €9-10 billion. Crucially, Atos has no debt repayments until the end of 2029, which gives it breathing space for its strategic plans.