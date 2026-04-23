Anthropic tests restrictions on Claude Code in Pro subscription

Anthropic has caused a stir among developers with an experiment regarding the availability of Claude Code within its paid subscriptions. The company briefly tested removing the development tool from the $20-per-month Pro subscription, a change that was immediately noticeable to new users. Existing subscribers retained access as usual.

According to Ars Technica, the change came to light when users noticed that Claude Code was no longer listed as part of the Pro package on the official pricing page. New customers also reported that they could not access the tool, even though it remained available in the significantly more expensive Max subscription. The sudden change sparked discussion on social media, where developers expressed their confusion and frustration.

Amol Avasare, head of growth at Anthropic, responded to the commotion. He stated on X that this was a small-scale trial affecting only a small portion of new sign-ups. According to him, the company is trying to better understand how Claude usage is evolving and which subscription models are best suited to it.

New advanced features

Avasare explained that usage of the service has changed dramatically in a short period of time. While the Max subscription was originally intended for intensive chat applications, more advanced features have since been added. Think of Claude Code and long-running agents. He states that users nowadays execute complex workflows much more frequently that remain continuously active. This significantly increases the load per subscriber.

According to Avasare, Anthropic has previously attempted to accommodate the growth in usage with minor adjustments. These involved stricter rules during peak times. However, those measures have proven insufficient to meet current demand. That is why the company is exploring new ways to keep the service stable and usable.

The way the test was conducted does raise some questions. Some users find it unclear why a limited trial was immediately made visible in public documentation, creating the impression that the change applied to everyone. Shortly after the uproar, the pricing page was updated again, and Claude Code reappeared as part of the Pro subscription.

Avasare emphasizes that any future changes will not be implemented without prior notice. According to him, the company will inform users well in advance if changes affect existing subscriptions, so that no one has to rely on social media posts to stay informed.