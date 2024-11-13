Nutanix Enterprise AI can now run AI workloads in the public cloud

Nutanix Enterprise AI now supports GenAI workloads in the public cloud. The expansion allows an AI-ready platform to be built faster and across multiple locations.

Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI) now has a cloud-native version of Nutanix’s AI infrastructure platform. The offering should embrace and better address the hybrid nature of GenAI workloads.

The hybrid nature arises from the unique needs of each component of the GenAI workload. Apps are often built in the public cloud, models are refined using private data on-premises, and inferencing depends on the present business logic. With the extension to the public cloud, Nutanix makes NAI implementable on any Kubernetes platform, at the edge, in data centers, and in public cloud services. For the public cloud, Nutanix names capabilities for AWS EKS, Azure AKS, and Google GKE.

LLMs are implemented securely and quickly by Nvidia NIM-optimized inference microservices. According to the company, this will result in time gains from days or weeks to minutes when deploying GenAI apps. “By integrating Nvidia NIM into Nutanix Enterprise AI, we provide a consistent multicloud model with secure APIs, allowing customers to deploy AI in diverse environments with the high performance and security needed for mission-critical applications,” stated Justin Boitano, VP of enterprise AI at Nvidia. The AI platform also supports Hugging Face open foundation models.

‘Predictable cost model’

“With Nutanix Enterprise AI, we help our customers run GenAI applications easily and securely on-premises or in public clouds. Nutanix Enterprise AI can be deployed on any Kubernetes platform and ensures that AI applications run in a secure location, with a predictable cost model,” said Thomas Cornely, SVP of Product Management at Nutanix.

Nutanix makes the price predictable by charging based on infrastructure resources. Typically, the price for AI is calculated in tokens, making the total final amount challenging to determine.

Component GPT-in-a-Box

Nutanix Enterprise AI is part of the second version of GPT-in-a-Box. For that solution, Nutanix collaborates with companies to explore how GenAI can be introduced into the workplace.

