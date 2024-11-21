Snowflake brings Claude and Datavolo to AI Data Cloud

Snowflake integrates Anthropic’s AI assistant, Claude, directly into the AI Data Cloud. Thanks to the acquisition of Datavolo, which provides technology for data pipeline management, Snowflake is also expanding its data platform with new options.

Integrating AI assistant Claude into Snowflake aims to better support users in developing and scaling AI products, apps, and workflows. “By bringing Anthropic’s industry-leading models to customers’ enterprise data where it already lives, within the security and governance boundaries of the AI Data Cloud, we will unleash new ways for businesses to harness this data for agentic use cases, coding assistants, document chatbots, unstructured data analytics, and more.,” said Snowflake EVP of Product Christian Kleinerman.

This is the Claude 3.5 Sonnet model, which features state-of-the-art reasoning and natural language processing capabilities. This makes it an ideal basis for powering chatbots in Cortex AI, Snowflake’s managed services for generative AI. These chatbots can easily retrieve enterprise data from the AI Data Cloud. Within this Snowflake environment is a lot of enterprise data, allowing chatbots to generate accurate responses.

For now, this functionality is available within Snowflake on AWS, for select regions in the US. Based on public information, it is not yet known when this option will be available more broadly.

Datavolo

Simultaneously, Snowflake announced that it is acquiring Datavolo. This startup uses the Apache NiFi open source project for data processing. Datavolo’s technology automates data flows between different corporate data sources. Using “data processors,” it automates processes for data extraction, cleansing, transformation and enrichment.

Datavolo was founded in 2023 and has since raised tens of millions from investors.

Tip: Snowflake Intelligence lets users build data agents