SAS AI Governance Map assesses governance level

SAS has launched the AI Governance Map to help organizations with their AI governance. The tool maps the maturity level in the field of AI governance.

The new solution is part of a growing portfolio of AI governance offerings, designed to support organizations at various levels of AI maturity. From data governance to model monitoring and compliance management, SAS offers technologies that can complement existing investments to build a complete AI governance lifecycle.

“We take a pragmatic approach to AI governance, recognizing that different organizations are at varying points in their AI governance efforts,” said Reggie Townsend, Vice President of SAS Data Ethics Practice. “Instead of ripping and replacing something that’s working well, we can fill in the gaps to provide a more comprehensive AI governance system that strengthens trust in AI-driven decisions, simplifies operations and future-proofs AI strategies.”

New AI governance solutions in development

In highly regulated industries, many organizations already have robust governance measures to meet compliance requirements, but have additional AI governance needs. To help these customers, SAS offers an AI governance solution for the banking industry, with SAS Model Risk Management as its foundation. In addition, SAS has other industry-specific development solutions.

SAS will soon launch a unified, holistic AI governance solution to orchestrate and monitor AI systems, models, and agents. Designed for executives but usable by data scientists, this solution will align AI with policy, improve operational efficiency, and help organizations confidently navigate their AI journeys.

Organizations interested in a private preview of the solution later this year can register here.

AI Governance Map as a starting point

With decades of governance experience, SAS should be a trusted guide for organizations on their AI governance journey. Starting with an online assessment, the new SAS AI Governance Map determines where an organization is on its AI governance path and provides a customized report and action plan for next steps. The report also compares the organization with industry peers in oversight, compliance, operations, and culture.

According to SAS, strong AI governance can be a key differentiator in building long-term trust with consumers, stakeholders, and markets. Organizations that integrate governance into their innovation cycles can move forward with confidence, knowing they are proactively addressing risks related to bias, fairnes,s and regulation.

The AI Governance Map is part of SAS AI Governance Advisory. This service helps customers think about what AI governance means in the context of their organizations, enables them to lead with trusted AI, advises on strategy and tactics, and provides access to a network of experts and peers.

The assessment is available via the SAS website.

