Bluetooth 6.0 will help you find your lost Airpods with pinpoint accuracy

Bluetooth version 6.0 promises to locate devices capable of “Find my…” applications with pinpoint accuracy. Think of Airpods, Airtags, and other Apple peripherals that use this feature. Bluetooth 6.0 also provides more robust security for (among other things) keyless car opening.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group, the organization behind this standard for wireless connectivity, announced the arrival of this new Bluetooth version. One of the key improvements is so-called “channel sounding,” which allows devices connected via Bluetooth to be located much more accurately, to the nearest centimeter. This should work even if the distance to the device is reasonably large. Of course, that only works if the device is capable of such functionality.

In any case, Bluetooth 6.0 promises more intelligent scanning. With Decision-Based Advertising Filtering and Bluetooth Low Energy Extended Advertising functionalities, scanning for devices should happen more efficiently than it currently does. There will be less time spent scanning secondary channels, which are used to send data (the primary channel advertises a device’s presence to compatible devices).

An end to endless scanning

If there is nothing to send, the Bluetooth 6.0 device does not keep trying endlessly, which should extend the battery life of such devices. For example, consider a wireless keyboard that previously kept trying to reconnect when someone took away the connected laptop.

Bluetooth 6.0 also promises more robust security, which is very useful for wirelessly opening cars via smartphone. An additional layer of security will unlock a vehicle only when an authorized device is at a specific distance. Of course, it also helps tremendously that the distance measurements in version 6.0 are much more accurate.

More efficient packaging

Further improvements include reducing latency or input delay via Isochronous Adaptation Layer (ISOAL). In short, this feature allows more data to be sent in more compact packets. This should result in more stable connections to audio devices, for example. A recurring problem at the moment is a short “hiccup” in the connection, resulting in no sound for some devices. Incidentally, nothing has been said about improved audio quality when streaming via Bluetooth. This update seems to be mainly about the connections itself

No devices equipped with Bluetooth 6.0 have been announced yet. Therefore, it may be some time before either consumers or business users can benefit from the improvements. For example, the iPhone 16 that is coming out soon will not yet be equipped with it.

Read more: Google and Apple look to address unwanted Bluetooth tracking