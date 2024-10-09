Microsoft ends Windows 11 22H2 and 21H2 support

Microsoft has ended security support for Windows 11 21H2 and some 22H2 editions.

Specifically, updates for Windows 11 21H2 will no longer be released for the Home and Pro editions. For consumers, these updates stopped a year ago; now, the Windows 11 Enterprise and Education editions will no longer receive updates.

This is in line with Microsoft’s update cycles for Windows versions. The Home and Pro editions receive 24 months of support, while the Enterprise and Education editions are supported for 36 months.

Windows 11 22H2 partially supported

The Windows 11 22H2 version will no longer support the Home and Professional editions. However, the Windows 11 22H2 versions for the Enterprise and Education editions will continue to receive security updates until Oct. 14, 2025.

Former enterprise users of Windows 21H2 can still upgrade to enjoy one more year of updates.

Status Windows 11 23H2- 3and 24H2 versions

For the latter group of users, migrating to Windows 11 23H2 or the new 24H2 version is a logical step. The Windows 11 23H2 version, currently used by many users, will still receive security updates for the Home and Pro editions until Nov. 11, 2024. The Enterprise and Education editions of 23H2 will remain supported until Nov. 10, 2026.

Windows 11 24H2, now rolling out to Home, Pro, Enterprise, and Education users, will receive security updates until Oct. 13, 2026(Home and Pro) and Oct. 12, 2027(Enterprise and Education).

Also read: Microsoft tells Windows 10 users to buy a new PC