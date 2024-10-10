Amazon’s LLM VAPR lets delivery drivers find the right packages faster

Amazon recently released an internally developed LLM called VAPR so delivery drivers can deliver the right packages to customers faster. The LLM is based on the online retail and tech giant’s existing AR ID technology and multiple AWS tools.

Amazon recently released its VAPR LLM that aims to speed up the delivery time of packages to customers via its own delivery vans. The company has more than 100,000 vans to deliver ordered goods to customers. Upon delivery, drivers must first find the packages stuffed in the back of the van, which can take several minutes. They also often have to reorder all the packages to quickly have the right one on hand later for another address.

VAPR for greater delivery efficiency

Amazon said the VAPR LLM should speed up these processes. The LLM eliminates the need for delivery drivers to read the text on packages in the cargo area of their vans before delivering them. Through a built-in projector, the LLM ensures that at a given address, a green “O” appears on the package to be delivered, and all other packages show a red “X.”

Amazon’s internal tests show that this intervention can save delivery drivers more than half an hour on their delivery route. It would also save physical and mental work for delivery drivers.

An existing AI under the hood

Under the hood, the new VAPR LLM for Amazon delivery drivers runs on existing AR ID technology that the company has already installed in distribution centers. This tech uses AI software and cameras to scan packages’ barcodes, eliminating the need for manual scanners.

Several AWS services have been further added to the VAPR-LLM. These include AWS IoT Greengrass for running LLMs on Internet-connected devices and Amazon Sagemaker for building ML applications.

In VAPR, these LLMs and other technology have been modified to work in a delivery van. For this purpose, the algorithms have been optimized to scan different types of packages in different lighting conditions. In addition, VAPR has various hardware components, such as specially designed automotive light projectors and cameras.

On the road by early 2025

The technology is coupled with navigation software in the delivery vans. This allows the LLM to detect when the van reaches a particular delivery location and determine which packages to deliver. VAPR will be installed in 1,000 electric delivery vans by early 2025, almost certainly just in the U.S. at first. Furthermore, Amazon is making the technology available to partners running delivery services for Amazon.

In addition to this AI technology, the tech giant also recently presented a new AI feature for its mobile application. The AI Shopping Guides feature automatically generates short product descriptions. This allows customers to speed up their purchase process, is the idea. The feature initially already supports more than 100 different product categories.

