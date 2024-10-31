Zoho brings internally developed AI to its productivity platform

Indian software company Zoho is adding new AI functionalities, workflow automation and industry-specific tools to its already extensive suite of collaboration tools. In addition to improving the user experience, these new features are intended to further integrate project management and simplify remote and cross-time zone collaboration. In short, Zoho is continuing its courting call aimed at the enterprise sector.

One of the key additions is the integration of Zia, Zoho’s internally-developed AI , into project management tool Zoho Projects. Users can use natural language processing (NLP) to easily query information from the AI, generate summaries of charts and dashboards, or receive recommendations for tasks. These AI features should facilitate collaboration across teams in different time zones and generally provide greater visibility.

In addition, the note-taking solution Zoho Notebook has been enhanced with automatic tagging, data analysis, and the option to take immediate action on jotted-down information. A new Whiteboard feature enables real-time discussion of ideas within audio or video meetings. This tool can be used in conjunction with Zoho Projects and file manager WorkDrive, which again should help improve workflow integration.

Handling complex processes faster

Then there is Zoho’s Blueprint, a tool for visual workflow automation. It is now becoming available in Zoho Projects, WorkDrive and Sign. The latter is Zoho’s identity verification and signature management solution. With Blueprint, companies can create standardized processes for document management, approvals and onboarding, among other actions, which aims to ease these sometimes complex and lengthy processes and lead to fewer errors along the way.

In addition, Sign users can now easily create reusable templates, sales orders, HR documents and legal documents. These can be automatically routed to the appropriate team members. The software further provides knowledge-based authentication (CBA) for fintech companies and controls for compliance with food safety and life science standards.

Watching construction

Another important addition to the palette of Zoho features are new industry-specific features, such as support for augmented reality (AR) in Zoho Projects for construction. This allows managers to check in on the site using workers’ cameras and solve problems in real time.

This also works for processes in manufacturing, where the aforementioned Blueprint additionally provides mapping of production pipelines and allows for their improvement. Data loss prevention (DLP) in healthcare allows IT administrators to protect sensitive data within Zoho WorkDrive. Sensitive info can be manually marked as sensitive information. If desired, this can also be done automatically.

This keeps personally identifiable information, patient data, financial information and intellectual property protected from unwelcome eyes and prevents sharing with unauthorized parties. For the aviation industry, new dashboards provide real-time insight into processes following legal standards subject to regular monitoring. These dashboards offer a “single source of truth” for both those responsible within a company or external regulators.

Available immediately

All the new features mentioned are available immediately within the Zoho platform’s complete set of tools. The company offers a complete suite of productivity tools, some 55 of them, built up over more than 20 years of internal development. Think Mail and Office programs, CRM, accounting, HR, marketing tools, and video call software. These are mostly offered as SaaS solutions, but not always.

In addition to its primary location in India, the company has offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Spain, among others. Zoho has two European data centers, in Frankfurt and Dublin. The company also markets IT management solutions under the banner of ManageEngine, an independent division.

Read also: ‘Fearless’ ManageEngine likes to conquer the world in its own way