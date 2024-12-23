“Too little data in the world to fuel GPT-5”

OpenAI’s new artificial intelligence project, GPT-5, is behind schedule and costing a lot of money to develop. It is unclear when it will work, and there may not be enough data in the world to make it smart enough.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal. The project, officially called GPT-5 but codenamed Orion, has been in development for more than 18 months. It should be a major advancement in the technology behind ChatGPT. OpenAI’s main partner and largest investor, Microsoft, expected the new model to be available around the middle of 2024, according to people familiar with the matter.

Major training rounds

OpenAI has conducted at least two major training rounds, each lasting months and processing huge amounts of data, to make Orion smarter. With each round, new problems arose, and the software fell short of researchers’ expectations. Thu,s sources close to the project.

They say Orion outperforms OpenAI’s current models at best. But the progress is not great enough to justify the new model’s huge cost. Based on public and private estimates of various aspects of the training, a six-month training run could cost about half a billion dollars in computing costs alone.

“Big step forward.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicted that GPT-5 will be a significant leap forward. GPT-5 should enable new scientific discoveries and perform routine tasks such as booking appointments or flights. Researchers hope it will make fewer mistakes than current AI, or at least be able to acknowledge doubt. That’s a challenge for current models, which can produce errors with apparent confidence, known as hallucinations.

Since the launch of GPT-4 in March 2023, OpenAI has been working on GPT-5. Experienced AI researchers say developing systems such as LLMs is as much art as science. The world’s most respected AI scientists are praised for their intuition to achieve better results.

OpenAI and Microsoft declined to comment on the U.S. newspaper article. In November, Altman said the startup would not release anything under the GPT-5 name by 2024.

