Google tests AI that completely transforms search engine

Google has announced expanding its AI search features with Gemini 2.0, introducing new experimental AI. This expansion makes AI functionality available to more users and adds new options for complex searches.

The tech giant is first rolling out the enhanced AI Overviews functionality in the United States. This will allow the search engine to handle more complex searches, such as coding and advanced math. Now, when this will be available to us is unknown, but such functionality often comes to Europe after some time.

The integration of Gemini 2.0 should also be a big step forward. The new version promises faster and higher-quality answers, and AI functionality will be used more often in complex searches.

AI-only experiment

The experiment Google is working on should show whether we are moving toward a search engine that relies entirely on AI. In this, the classic blue links will become obsolete. In their place will follow a summary made with artificial intelligence. That would mean completely changing the way we Google. The question is whether Google will make such a major change, given how deeply rooted the search engine is in Internet behaviour.

With the introduction of AI Mode in Search Labs, Google is also taking another step in the development of its AI search functionality. This experimental mode offers advanced reasoning capabilities and is designed for complex, multi-part queries that previously required multiple searches.

The new AI Mode will first be made available to Google One AI Premium subscribers through its Labs program. This phased rollout will allow Google to gather feedback and further refine the functionality before it becomes more widely available.