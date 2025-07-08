Clarifai launches AI Runners, giving AI deployment the flexibility it needs

Clarifai has unveiled AI Runners, a new solution that enables developers to connect locally-hosted AI models to the cloud platform via API. The offering addresses rising compute demands from agentic AI while maintaining data control and security.

Clarifai’s AI Runners provides developers with what it calls “unprecedented” flexibility by allowing them to run models on local machines, on-premises servers, or private cloud clusters. AI Runners allows for connecting these LLMs to Clarifai’s API without complex networking configurations. This approach prevents vendor lock-in and allows organizations to maintain control over sensitive data.

“Agentic AI is driving significant compute demands, and AI Runners provide a practical, secure solution for every developer,” said Alfredo Ramos, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Clarifai. “It’s essentially ngrok for AI models, letting you build on your current setup and keep your models exactly where you want them.”

Addressing compute demands from agentic AI

The solution addresses the growing computational needs of modern AI applications, particularly agentic AI systems that can set goals and solve complex problems independently. These systems require significant computing resources, creating challenges for organizations seeking cost-effective and secure AI deployment solutions.

AI Runners enable instant serving of custom models through Clarifai’s scalable API. Users can build complex multi-step AI workflows by combining local models with thousands of models available on the Clarifai platform, all managed through a unified dashboard.

Streamlined workflow and pricing

The platform streamlines the development workflow by enabling users to start locally and scale seamlessly to production. The offering includes transparent pricing and straightforward onboarding, allowing organizations to begin small and expand as needed.

Clarifai is introducing a Developer Plan at a promotional price of $1 per month for the first year, down from the standard $10 monthly rate. This plan provides access to AI Runners and hundreds of AI models on the platform.

Several organizations have already begun testing the solution. Companies are increasingly focusing (and having to focus) on secure AI deployment, which aligns with Clarifai’s emphasis on maintaining data control.

The announcement comes as the AI infrastructure market continues expanding, with organizations seeking flexible deployment options that balance performance, security, and cost-effectiveness. AI Runners is available now through Clarifai’s platform.