Apple about to replace Broadcom with its own chip

Next year’s iPhone 17 series will likely be equipped with Apple’s own chip for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s new own hardware is closer than ever. This is in line with the strategy of integrating more own components into the iPhone. If next year’s iPhone manages to feature a homegrown chip for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, it would mean trading in Broadcom’s hardware.

The new chip, known internally by the code name Proxima, has been in development for years. Bloomberg sources report that Apple is now confident enough to implement the chip in new products next year. Proxima is produced by TSMC, the same manufacturer responsible for other Apple chips.

Ambition

In addition to the iPhone, Apple’s smart home devices (the HomePod and Apple TV box) will also be equipped with the Proxima chip. The goal of these proprietary components is better integration between devices and improved energy efficiency. Proxima is just one step in this strategy, alongside, for example, the planned transition from Qualcomm’s cellular modems to Apple’s own modem technology.

For Broadcom, losing Apple as a customer would be a major blow. Apple currently accounts for about 20 percent of Broadcom’s sales, making it one of its most important customers. Following Bloomberg’s news, Broadcom shares fell nearly four percent. Aftermarket, however, the stock price more than straightened out again, thanks in part to positive quarterly figures that pushed the stock up nearly 15 percent.

Tip: Broadcom earns more from VMware than expected