Microsoft ends Windows Server Update Services

Microsoft is officially discontinuing its Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) service for updating large numbers of Windows devices. However, the tech giant will continue to support existing functionality. Companies are encouraged to move to cloud-based update services to manage client and server updates.

The shutdown of WSUS is not unexpected. Microsoft had previously announced that this service and its features would be discontinued with the arrival of Windows Server 2025. Windows Server 2025 was released in preview on Aug. 13 of this year, announcing that WSUS driver synchronization would be discontinued within a short time.

WSUS was introduced in 2005 as a way for IT administrators to manage and distribute updates for Microsoft products within large corporate networks. These networks required consistent and controlled updates for many (connected) Windows devices.

The service acted as a mediator, allowing centralized control over updates. Instead of each Windows machine retrieving updates from Microsoft servers, administrators could manage this process through WSUS.

Although the service is now ending, Microsoft says it will continue to support existing enterprise functionality and provide updates through the WSUS channel. All previously published content in the WSUS channel will remain available.

Specifically, no new functionality will be added to WSUS, and further development will be discontinued.

Switching Autopatch or Intune

Microsoft is urging companies to use its cloud-based services to centralize and manage Windows updates. For Windows devices, this means switching to Windows Autopatch or Microsoft Intune, for example.

Switching to Azure Update Manager is recommended for servers. Home users of Windows devices or users of Microsoft Configuration Manager need not worry about discontinuing WSUS. For them, Microsoft’s update systems will continue to function as usual.

This is not the first time that Microsoft has discontinued a business service for Windows and Windows Server this year. In June, the tech giant discontinued NTLM authentication on Windows and Windows servers. Developers were advised to switch to Kerberos or Negotiation authentication to avoid future problems.

