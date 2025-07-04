Microsoft outage confirmed as global service disruption

Microsoft has confirmed ongoing issues with Microsoft Forms, marking another outage affecting Microsoft 365 services. The company is actively working on a solution, though the official service health dashboard hasn’t been updated yet.

The company acknowledged the disruption through its official Microsoft 365 Status X account, instructing users to monitor progress via the Microsoft 365 Admin Center with issue ID “FM1109073”. Despite the confirmed problems, Microsoft’s official 365 Service Health Status website continues to display “everything up and running”. Granted, it’s a discrepancy likely to be addressed as the situation evolves.

European impact confirmed

Reports indicate the outage is affecting multiple European countries, including Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. This geographic spread suggests the issue may have either a Europe-wide focus or potentially global reach. Microsoft has yet to clarify the exact scope of affected regions.

Growing pattern of service disruptions

This latest outage adds to a concerning pattern of Microsoft service disruptions in recent months. In January, Microsoft’s MFA system experienced problems that prevented users from accessing various Microsoft 365 applications. More recently, Microsoft Teams suffered a file sharing outage, disrupting collaborative work for many organizations.

The frequency of these incidents has raised questions about the reliability of Microsoft’s cloud services, even as individual system availability remains high. Organizations relying on Microsoft 365 for daily operations continue to face periodic disruptions that can significantly impact productivity.

Microsoft Forms functionality

Microsoft Forms serves as an online survey and quiz builder within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. The platform enables users to create polls, questionnaires, and feedback forms with customizable themes. Data collected through Forms can be analyzed in Excel and shared across Teams and SharePoint, making it a valuable tool for organizational communication and data collection.

The service’s integration with other Microsoft 365 tools makes outages particularly disruptive for organizations that rely on Forms for regular business processes, including employee surveys, customer feedback collection, and training assessments.

Microsoft has not yet provided specific workarounds for the current Forms outage, though the company typically advises users to monitor the Admin Center for real-time updates and resolution timelines.