Microsoft Teams suffers file sharing outage

Users of Microsoft Teams are currently unable to share files using this collaboration tool. Microsoft has confirmed the malfunction on X and is working on a solution. It appears that this year, Microsoft services have been experiencing problems more frequently than before.

Microsoft has reported via the official Microsoft 365 Status X account that the file sharing functionality within Teams is currently not working. Users can follow the progress via the Microsoft 365 Admin Center with the issue ID “TM1055900”. Remarkably, the official Microsoft 365 Service Health Status website currently still shows that everything is functioning normally with the message “everything up and running”.

Pattern of failures

Today, Google Cloud also experienced downtime due to problems with its own emergency systems. Microsoft has experienced numerous outages in recent months. Just last month, the company experienced an outage that even made the Admin Center, where outage reports are supposed to appear, inaccessible. In that case, a problem with the generation of authentication tokens was identified as the cause.

Also at the end of November 2024, users faced problems with Exchange Online and Microsoft Teams, with the search functionality in Outlook not working and calendar items in Teams being difficult to open. The cause then turned out to be a recent change that Microsoft had to reverse.

Impact on Microsoft services more often

In recent months, MFA systems have also been affected, preventing users from logging into various Microsoft 365 applications. And we all remember the major global outage in July 2024 that affected Azure and various 365 services.

This series of incidents raises questions about the ailing reliability of Microsoft’s cloud services, even if the availability of individual systems is high. Nevertheless, there are situations in which people have to temporarily stop working due to various malfunctions.

Microsoft has not yet offered a specific workaround for the current Teams outage. In previous outages, the company often advised users to switch to desktop applications instead of web apps, but in this case, the problem seems to affect the file sharing functionality itself, regardless of the platform.