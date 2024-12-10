Microsoft 365 suffers another outage, Admin Center also down

Once again, Microsoft is experiencing an outage of its 365 service. Although more information is said to be available through the Admin Center, this service is also inaccessible for many.

A few minutes prior to this article, Microsoft confirmed the outage via X. It involves an outage of Microsoft 365’s Web apps. However, the official page for the Microsoft 365 Service Health Status states that every service is online at the time of writing. It may be that this will be updated soon, as official channels already speak of a disruption through different platforms.

One workaround is to use not the web apps, but the desktop apps. There shouldn’t be any problems with the desktop equivalent of the 365 suite, Microsoft says.

Major spike

Microsoft 365 has been struggling with more such disruptions in recent weeks. Downdetector shows that the impact is significant this time, immediately showing a reported spike of issues. 67 percent of reports point to Outlook suffering with issues. It is unknown how long the outage will last and what caused it. This post will be updated as soon as more information is available.

The fact that the Admin Center is offline also means that information for affected users is limited. For that reason, Microsoft ought to share more details publicly so administrators know if there is anything they can do to mitigate the impact.

