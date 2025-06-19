Microsoft tests Cloud PC backup option for device failure

Microsoft has announced a preview of Windows 365 Reserve. This service offers pre-configured cloud PCs. According to Microsoft, they are ideal when physical devices are unavailable.

According to a blog post on Wednesday by Stefan Kinnestrand, Microsoft’s vice president for Modern Work, the service provides immediate access to a temporary, preconfigured Cloud PC when the primary device is unavailable. These Reserve Cloud PCs are preloaded with Microsoft 365 apps, the user’s desired security settings, and other customizations in Windows.

A sign-up form for those who want to test the service states that data synchronization via Microsoft’s OneDrive is possible and that business apps are pre-installed. The virtual machines appear as an additional manageable PC within Microsoft’s Intune platform. The form also states that Windows 365 Reserve makes a Cloud PC available for ten days per year. The Cloud PC can be used all at once or spread out over several sessions.

Kinnestrand says that cloud PCs are ideal when a device is lost or broken. He states that users can connect to their Reserve Cloud PC from any device in minutes via the Windows App or a browser.

Pricing information is missing

Unfortunately, neither the blog post nor the sign-up form mention any costs. Since the service will likely require regular data synchronization, The Register suspects that Microsoft will charge a flat fee rather than offering it as a usage-based solution.

Kinnestrand also indicated that Microsoft has adjusted the default security settings for Cloud PCs. This includes disabling certain redirections such as USB and clipboard and adding virtualization-based security to better protect against login credential theft and kernel-level attacks.

In addition, he reported that Microsoft is conducting a private preview of Windows 365 Cloud Apps. This allows organizations to provide secure access to individual apps running on Cloud PCs without requiring each user to have their own Cloud PC. He recommends this product for seasonal workers or remote employees.

New features are also mentioned for Windows 365 Link, the client device that Microsoft developed specifically for use with Cloud PCs. A new Connection Center allows users to choose between multiple Cloud PCs. Microsoft has also improved support for multiple displays.