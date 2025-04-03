Microsoft replaces Remote Desktop app with Windows App and introduces Cloud PC

Microsoft has introduced its first Cloud mini PC, the Windows 365 Link. In addition, it is replacing the Remote Desktop app on Android with the new Windows App, which is now available on all operating systems. This is the final step in replacing the older Remote Desktop app, which will reach end-of-life at the end of May. The new app offers an improved user interface and new functions, including support for passkeys for better security.

The new Windows App is a central access point for various Microsoft virtualization solutions. Users can access Remote Desktop, Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box from a single application, a significant improvement over the old Remote Desktop app.

Microsoft reports that the new Windows App has already registered over 425 million hours of use across all platforms. Yet not everyone is equally enthusiastic about the change. Many users find the new name ‘Windows App’ particularly confusing, as opposed to the clearer ‘Remote Desktop App’.

Rollout on different platforms

Microsoft has been working on phasing out the Remote Desktop app on various platforms for some time now. It was previously announced that support for the Remote Desktop app on Windows will end on May 27, 2025.

Improved functions

According to Microsoft, the Windows App offers several improvements over the old Remote Desktop app. In addition to a modernized user interface and a better user experience, the Android version offers support for Chrome OS. The addition of passkey support provides better and more modern security and authentication.

The Windows App automatically adjusts the display to the correct screen resolution. When a user switches devices, for example, from desktop to tablet, the app adjusts immediately. This makes it considerably easier to use on different devices – a functionality especially valuable for people working from home.

Cloud PC

Microsoft also wants to make it easier for companies to offer real cloud PCs, where the employee’s workspace runs entirely in the cloud, and no local management is required. This is possible with the new Windows 365 Link PC. This mini-PC runs a minimal operating system, with only the Windows App to connect to your workplace in the cloud. Nothing is stored locally on this mini-PC. All you need is the mini-PC, a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and a working internet connection.