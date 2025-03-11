Microsoft replaces Remote Desktop with Windows app

As of May 27, Microsoft is ending support for the Remote Desktop app on Windows. The replacement will be the Windows app.

For a migration without too many problems, the Remote Desktop app must be connected to another Microsoft service. There are several possibilities: Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, or Microsoft Dev Box. The transition to the Windows app will be automatic after May 27, 2025.

The Remote Desktop app can be used as a gateway to the previously mentioned apps, allowing users to use Windows apps installed on other devices. Furthermore, it can also be used as a gateway to Remote Desktop services and remote PCs.

This does not include the Remote Desktop Connection app. That will remain to connect to machines.

What’s in the Windows app?

In September 2024, Microsoft launched the new Windows app. The app’s functionality was built to properly support home workers, with easy access to cloud PCs and virtual desktops. Microsoft also recognizes that desktops have taken some shape, supporting multiple monitors from within the app.

The app further converts the Windows app to the appropriate display resolution. This allows a user who installed the app on the desktop to also open the app on the tablet. The app will immediately intervene to scale the app to the new, necessary size.

Tip: Do you still need to manage Windows workstations and user profiles?