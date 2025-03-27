Windows Server 2025 updates cause problems

Microsoft reports a known issue with Remote Desktop sessions freezing on Windows Server 2025 systems after installing security updates. Users experience unresponsive mouse and keyboard input, forcing them to disconnect and reconnect the session.

The problem occurs after installing the February 2025 security update (KB5051987) released on February 11 and later updates. The fix will be rolled out in a future Windows update for affected Windows Server 2025 devices.

Microsoft has not provided a specific timeline for when the solution will be available. For now, users experiencing this problem should disconnect and reconnect when the freeze occurs.

More Remote Desktop issues resolved

Microsoft has also deployed Known Issue Rollback (KIR) to resolve similar Remote Desktop and RDS connection issues caused by Windows 11 24H2 updates released since January 2025.

Users may experience RDP disconnections lasting up to 65 seconds on affected PCs when establishing UDP connections from Windows 11 24H2 PCs to RDS hosts on Windows Server 2016 systems. Although Windows Server 2025 devices acting as RDS hosts are not directly affected, disconnections can still occur when they act as RDP clients and connect to older servers.

A final solution for the RDP connection problems will be general available with next month’s cumulative updates, which will also help home users.

Tip: Microsoft launches Windows Server 2022