Louis Vuitton hacked: customer data stolen in cyber attack

On July 2, hackers gained access to Louis Vuitton’s systems in the United Kingdom. Customer data was stolen. Financial data remained out of reach of the attackers.

On July 2, unauthorized third parties gained access to Louis Vuitton UK’s systems. They managed to steal customer information, including names, contact details, and purchase history. The company emphasized in an email to customers that bank details and other financial information were not compromised.

The luxury brand warns that the stolen information could potentially be misused for phishing attacks, fraud, or other unauthorized use. Louis Vuitton has informed the relevant authorities, including the UK Information Commissioner’s Office. “While we have no evidence that your data has been misused to date, phishing attempts, fraud attempts, or unauthorized use of your information may occur,” according to an email to customers.

Security vulnerabilities

The hack at Louis Vuitton UK is not an isolated incident. It is now the third cyberattack on a brand owned by parent company LVMH in a short period. Louis Vuitton Korea reported a similar attack last week in which customer data was stolen. In May, Christian Dior Couture, LVMH’s second-largest fashion brand, was also hit by hackers.

Louis Vuitton UK says it has taken measures to strengthen its system security. The company is investigating the incident and regrets the inconvenience caused to customers. It is still unclear whether the attack is related to the previous incidents at other LVMH brands.

