Conscia’s largest acquisition ever: Open Line to be taken over

Dutch IT service provider Conscia has announced the acquisition of Open Line, a specialist in managed cloud services. The deal is not only the largest acquisition in Conscia’s history, but also the seventeenth in five years.

Conscia’s buy-and-build strategy continues apace, even though this deal has not yet been officially finalized. Last year, for example, the company acquired PlanNet21 Group to expand into Ireland. Silta was also acquired and continued as Conscia Belgium.

Sovereign cloud environments

The deal is intended to support Conscia’s growth in sovereign private cloud environments. With this move, the company is responding to the increasing demand for data processing within national borders, or at least within Europe. The managed services should also take pressure off customer staff.

“We have a lot of respect for Open Line’s expertise, customer focus, and passionate professionals,” says Marcel Cappetti, director of Conscia Netherlands. “Together, we can create a powerful platform to drive innovation.”

Strategic expansion

Open Line brings experience in regulated sectors such as healthcare and the public sector. The company combines advanced cloud and automation capabilities with a focus on compliance. This specialization helps Conscia respond to the sovereign wishes of an increasing number of customers.

“This transaction would not only make Conscia Netherlands bigger,” said Erik Bertman, CEO of Conscia Group. “It would also significantly strengthen our pan-European leadership position in managed services.”

Expansion into growth areas

The transaction strengthens Conscia’s services in the areas of cloud, cybersecurity, and consulting. At the same time, it provides scope for expansion into growth areas such as eHealth and Data & AI.

Open Line, founded in 2002, has investment company Capital A as its majority shareholder. The company will remain under the leadership of its current management and report to Marcel Cappetti, director of Conscia Netherlands.

Nordic Capital, owner of Conscia since 2019, supports the buy-and-build strategy. “The proposed transaction of Open Line is a new milestone in this journey,” says Aditya Desaraju, managing director at Nordic Capital.

The transaction is expected to be completed in late Q3 or early Q4 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and consultation procedures with the Dutch works council. Financial details remain undisclosed.

Also read: The state of cloud security