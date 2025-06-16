Windows Server update may disrupt IP refreshes

Microsoft has acknowledged that the June security update is causing problems. The DHCP service is failing on some Windows Server systems, causing IP refreshes to not work properly.

Windows Server systems use the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) Server service to automatically assign IP addresses to network devices. This feature is the foundation for network management in Windows environments.

Wide impact

The issue affects multiple versions of Windows Server. Microsoft reports that the DHCP service “may stop responding after installing this security update.” The list of affected versions includes Windows Server 2016 (KB5061010), 2019 (KB5060531), 2022 (KB5060526), and Windows Server 2025 (KB5060842).

Users who had already updated their systems (or whose systems were updated automatically) immediately noticed the effects. An administrator on Reddit reported that their 2016 server crashed within 30 seconds of installing KB5061010 as a DHCP service. The only solution was to remove the update and restart the system.

Historical problem

DHCP issues are not new to Windows users. There are plenty of examples of similar problems from the past, from 2012 to the present. For example, in 2014, a user described how their DHCP server stopped working every day without warning, requiring a complete restart each time.

In May, a Windows Server update also caused problems, albeit of a different nature. Keyboard and mouse inputs stopped working. Windows systems also experienced occasional authentication problems and domain controllers becoming unreachable after restarts over the past year.

Solution in development

Microsoft is working on a solution to the current problem, according to BleepingComputer. “We are working on releasing a fix in the coming days and will provide more information when it is available,” the company said. Until then, affected administrators should uninstall the update to get their networks back up and running.

This month, Microsoft also addressed other Windows Server issues, including authentication and domain controller flaws from earlier this year.