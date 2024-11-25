Microsoft 365 has been suffering from outage for hours, resolution on the way

Since Monday morning, users have been experiencing problems when they want to work with Exchange Online and Microsoft Teams. Microsoft now seems to have found the cause of the problem.

Due to the outage, users can no longer search within Outlook. Other functions, such as sending and receiving emails, still work. In addition, the calendar in Microsoft Teams does not work as well. For example, it can be difficult to open calendar entries. However, video calls via the platform remain possible.

Microsoft is investigating the cause of the outage and has since found a possible explanation. Just after lunch, the company provided an update: “We’ve identified a recent change which we believe has resulted in impact. We’ve started to prevent the change and are investigating what additional actions are required to mitigate the issue.”

Once more information is available on the final fix, we will update this post.

