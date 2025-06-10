ChatGPT has been experiencing errors for hours

Users of ChatGPT are experiencing long wait times or are unable to get any response from the chatbot.

OpenAI confirmed on its status page that the outage was noticed at 8:36 a.m. Dutch time. The image generator Sora and the company’s various APIs are also affected. At 11:22 a.m., the company announced that it was still working on a solution. At 1:33 p.m., the company wrote: “Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services. We are continuing to investigate this issue.”

In addition to ChatGPT, users are also experiencing problems with other OpenAI services. For developers who rely on the company’s APIs, this means their applications may not function properly. The outage, therefore, affects a wide range of users, from consumers to business customers.

Not an unusual phenomenon

This is not the first time ChatGPT has experienced problems. Earlier this year, a global outage affected users. Similar problems also occurred in December last year.

The duration of the current outage remains unclear. OpenAI has promised to work on a solution but has not provided a timeline for recovery. Users who need access to ChatGPT or other OpenAI services can check the company’s status page for updates on progress.