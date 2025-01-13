Microsoft MFA outage blocks access to Microsoft 365 apps

Microsoft is experiencing problems with its multi-factor authentication (MFA) system, preventing users from accessing various Microsoft 365 applications. The outage primarily affects users who rely on MFA to secure their accounts.

The tech company confirmed the outage on X and is working on a solution. According to reports, the outage began around 4 p.m. Dutch time and mainly affects users in North America and Europe.

The MFA outage affects access to several Microsoft 365 services. Users report problems logging into the Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business applications.

Organizations that have mandated MFA for their employees are most affected by this outage. Many employees are unable to access essential work tools, leading to lost productivity and frustration.

Microsoft’s response

Microsoft has indicated that the problem is caused by a recent change in its authentication infrastructure. The company is working to reverse this change to restore service.

In the meantime, Microsoft advises administrators to disable MFA for affected users temporarily. However, this is an emergency measure that may weaken security. Organizations should carefully weigh the risks before doing so.

As more details become available, we will update this article.

