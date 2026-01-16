Microsoft expands Windows Backup with first sign-in restore

Microsoft is expanding Windows Backup for Organizations with a first sign-in restore experience. Starting early 2026, Windows 11 users will be able to restore their settings and Microsoft Store apps at the very first sign-in, even on Microsoft Entra hybrid joined devices, multi-user setups, and Windows 365 Cloud PCs.

The expansion addresses a practical problem organizations face during device transitions and migrations. Users who missed the restore option during the out-of-box experience (OOBE) now get a second chance to recover their environment. If users deliberately skip the restore during OOBE, their preference will be respected.

Windows Backup for Organizations securely preserves Windows settings, the list of installed Microsoft Store apps, and Start menu pins. This simplifies transitions to Windows 11, especially as Windows 10 reached its end-of-life date in October 2025. The tool aims to get users productive faster after a reset or reimage.

Broader device coverage

The first sign-in restore experience, currently in private preview, extends backup capabilities to more device types. Microsoft Entra hybrid joined devices, multi-user setups, and Windows 365 Cloud PCs can now benefit from the restore functionality. Users who signed in with a Microsoft Entra ID on eligible devices can restore their device even if they missed it during OOBE due to an accident or technical issue.

The same seamless experience that was available during OOBE now applies at first sign-in. This minimizes downtime and accelerates productivity for organizations managing device refreshes at scale. Microsoft emphasizes this as part of their ongoing commitment to resilience and productivity.

Preview and rollout timeline

Organizations interested in testing the feature early can join the private preview. An interest form will remain open through Friday, February 13, 2026. To be eligible for the preview, organizations need to be part of the Microsoft Management Customer Connection Program and have a signed non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

The new capability is scheduled to launch in early 2026. Microsoft positions this expansion as the next step in helping users transition smoothly between devices without starting from scratch. The feature builds on Windows Backup for Organizations, which became generally available in September 2025.