Microsoft introduces Windows Backup for Organizations

Microsoft announced the general availability of Windows Backup for Organizations this week. This new business backup feature simplifies the management of Windows devices and accelerates the transition to Windows 11.

The feature was first announced at Microsoft Ignite in 2024 and has been available in public preview since May 2025. Following the Windows update in September 2025, the service is now being rolled out widely to organizations. The feature is intended for devices linked to Microsoft Entra and must be activated manually via Intune or group policy.

When enabled, Windows Backup can save settings, preferences, and apps installed via the Microsoft Store from Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems. When setting up a new device or upgrading to Windows 11, this data can be automatically restored, allowing users to get to work faster and requiring less configuration. Microsoft says the new backup option simplifies IT management by preserving user settings and applications when devices are renewed or replaced.

Reliable backup and recovery capabilities

According to the company, the feature provides a consistent experience during migrations and helps ensure business continuity through reliable backup and recovery capabilities. The stored data is kept in the Exchange Online cloud within the tenant’s region. Administrators can view the location of this data in the Admin Center under Organization Profile.

Microsoft emphasizes that all customer data is encrypted and only accessible to supervised employees, for example, for troubleshooting or regulatory compliance. The company states that data is used solely for purposes related to providing the agreed-upon services, such as improving security features.

Windows Backup for Organizations complements existing management and migration tools. The feature is not intended as a full system backup and requires administrators to set up backup and recovery policies before they can use the service.